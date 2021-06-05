Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.64% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 343,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 96,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Shares of LSST stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

