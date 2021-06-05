Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,263,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $139.16 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $140.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.73.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

