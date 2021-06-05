Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

