Canaccord Genuity Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$83.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.55.

Shares of BNS opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

