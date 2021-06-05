Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.
LON:MBH opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.33. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18).
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
