Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 146 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

LON:MBH opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.33. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

