Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.45.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$45.42 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at C$5,365,980. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,791,740.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,548.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

