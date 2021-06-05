Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.05.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.