Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.01. Canfor shares last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 358,468 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 3.7513162 EPS for the current year.

Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

