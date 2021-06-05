Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 5.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 1,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Cango alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.