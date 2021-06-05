Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 3.2%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 63,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,600,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

