Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

TSE:WEED opened at C$29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.64. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm has a market cap of C$11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

