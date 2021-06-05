Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

CPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders acquired a total of 75,775 shares of company stock worth $3,148,415 over the last quarter.

CPI stock opened at GBX 38.77 ($0.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.54. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The firm has a market cap of £652.99 million and a PE ratio of 48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

