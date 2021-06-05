Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,340 shares of company stock worth $16,067,988 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

