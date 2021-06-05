Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

