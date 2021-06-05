Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.