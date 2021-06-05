Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 8th (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CTAQU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1,774.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

