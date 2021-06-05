Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Stephens

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.10.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $218.96 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.