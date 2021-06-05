Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $252.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $227.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

