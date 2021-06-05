Celo (CELO) Market Cap Hits $802.87 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Celo has a market cap of $802.87 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00009099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

