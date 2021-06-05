Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $76.47

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.47, but opened at $73.68. Celsius shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 3,875 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.