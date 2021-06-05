Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $76.47

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.47, but opened at $73.68. Celsius shares last traded at $72.30, with a volume of 3,875 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.34 and a beta of 2.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
