Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15.

About Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

