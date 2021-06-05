Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $265,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

