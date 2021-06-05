CertiK Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.51 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $57.51 million and $5.05 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,521,617 coins and its circulating supply is 45,201,329 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

