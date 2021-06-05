ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $45.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $49.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $203.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $339.72 million, with estimates ranging from $334.30 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CHPT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. 6,474,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

