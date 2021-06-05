ChartEx (CHART) One Day Volume Tops $9,815.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $333,622.96 and $9,815.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00297625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00237346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01188015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.44 or 1.00002550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

