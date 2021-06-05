Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LNG opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $88.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.