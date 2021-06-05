Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Sells $20,679.12 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $20,679.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,683.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHUY opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $815.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.