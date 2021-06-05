CIBC Increases Inter Pipeline (NYSE:IPL) Price Target to $20.50

Inter Pipeline (NYSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

