CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Friday.

RAY.A stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.23. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$4.65 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$504.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

