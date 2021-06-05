Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

