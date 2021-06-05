Citigroup Downgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

