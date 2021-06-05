Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $198.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.20.

LBRDK stock opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

