Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Target Price to $1,636.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,387.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.27. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,074.45 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 86.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.