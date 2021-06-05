Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 73 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $283.17. 1,146,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

