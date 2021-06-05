Citizens & Northern Corp Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,289,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,605,421. The firm has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

