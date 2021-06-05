Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. 3,085,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,671. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

