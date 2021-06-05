Citizens & Northern Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

ORCL stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,502,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

