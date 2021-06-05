Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 198 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,493,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.