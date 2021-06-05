City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $560.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 56229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.13).

The firm has a market cap of £278.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 535.87.

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

