City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Trading 2.5% Higher

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.21. 1,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 231,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

