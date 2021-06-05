Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.48% of Clearfield worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clearfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

