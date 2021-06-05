Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

