Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.04.

CCEP opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

