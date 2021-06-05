Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

