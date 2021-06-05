Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

