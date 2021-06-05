Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $32.43 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

