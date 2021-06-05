Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

First Busey stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.