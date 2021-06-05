Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.19 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22.

