Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $35,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

