Comparing Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Artius Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.14 billion 1.49 $122.81 million $2.76 24.20 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 4.18% 7.26% 5.95% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Renewable Energy Group and Artius Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $88.88, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.66%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Renewable Energy Group.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Artius Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various low carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean and canola oils. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California low carbon fuel standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of biomass-based diesel produced under toll manufacturing arrangements with third party facilities using its feedstocks. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction or upgrade of biomass-based diesel production facilities. Further, it sells petroleum-based heating oils and diesel fuels. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated twelve biorefineries, consisting of ten in North America and two in Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

